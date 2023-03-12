Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 Victoria Woycheshen will be the last to carry the title. (The News files)

Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 Victoria Woycheshen will be the last to carry the title. (The News files)

Miss Pitt Meadows position will be an ambassador of any gender

City council renames the Pitt Meadows Day royal party

The positions “Miss Pitt Meadows” and “flower girl” have been eliminated from Pitt Meadows Day for coming years, and replaced with new positions that are not gender specific.

Pitt Meadows council made the decision to change the names to of the former royal party to Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors, and has removed gender requirements to encourage broader participation from all youth.

“It is important that all youth in our community feel empowered, included, and celebrated,” said Mayor Nicole MacDonald. “Council must take a leadership role in recognizing diverse identities, histories, and cultures. This change demonstrates the city’s commitment to aligning with the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action as well as updating non-inclusive gendered language.”

Individual role names within the Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors program have now been changed to embrace the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion, said the city. The role of “flower girl” will now be “flower attendant”; the title of Miss Pitt Meadows will become “Pitt Meadows Ambassador.”

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows sees nearly 40 per cent jump in number of tickets handed out last year

The formerly-named Pitt Meadows Day Royal Party (now the Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors) has been a longstanding tradition for the past 81 years that provides an opportunity for local youth to represent the community in Pitt Meadows Day celebrations. Removing the gendered language and modernizing the role names is intended to encourage all youth, regardless of gender identity, to apply for any role.

“We look forward to implementing these important changes to this longstanding tradition of celebrating youth participation at this year’s Pitt Meadows Day,” said director of parks, recreation and culture Diane Chamberlain. “Staff will work with youth this year to further develop the role of the Pitt Meadows Ambassadors and determine how they can be involved within the community throughout the year.”

To learn more and apply for the Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors, visit www.pittmeadowsday.ca. The deadline to apply is April 2, 2023.

Pitt Meadows Day will happen this year on June 3, featuring a pancake breakfast, parade, exhibitor market, live entertainment, barbecue dinner, fireworks and more.

READ ALSO: Director of Civil Forfeiture seeks Fraser Valley drug dealer’s home, vehicle, cash as proceeds of crime

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Festivalmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man denied 2021 B.C. flood relief over his driver’s license

Just Posted

Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 Victoria Woycheshen will be the last to carry the title. (The News files)
Miss Pitt Meadows position will be an ambassador of any gender

Clothing will be distributed at a pop up event in Maple Ridge. (Non-Judgmental Recovery Society/Special to The News)
Pop up event coming for those in need in Maple Ridge

Cocaine – still illegal. (Black Press Media files)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Face value is not enough

Another Tim Hortons Restaurant is being planned in Maple Ridge. (The Canadian Press)
New Tim Hortons coming to Maple Ridge’s eastern border

Pop-up banner image