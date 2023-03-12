Miss Pitt Meadows position will be an ambassador of any gender

Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 Victoria Woycheshen will be the last to carry the title. (The News files)

The positions “Miss Pitt Meadows” and “flower girl” have been eliminated from Pitt Meadows Day for coming years, and replaced with new positions that are not gender specific.

Pitt Meadows council made the decision to change the names to of the former royal party to Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors, and has removed gender requirements to encourage broader participation from all youth.

“It is important that all youth in our community feel empowered, included, and celebrated,” said Mayor Nicole MacDonald. “Council must take a leadership role in recognizing diverse identities, histories, and cultures. This change demonstrates the city’s commitment to aligning with the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action as well as updating non-inclusive gendered language.”

Individual role names within the Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors program have now been changed to embrace the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion, said the city. The role of “flower girl” will now be “flower attendant”; the title of Miss Pitt Meadows will become “Pitt Meadows Ambassador.”

The formerly-named Pitt Meadows Day Royal Party (now the Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors) has been a longstanding tradition for the past 81 years that provides an opportunity for local youth to represent the community in Pitt Meadows Day celebrations. Removing the gendered language and modernizing the role names is intended to encourage all youth, regardless of gender identity, to apply for any role.

“We look forward to implementing these important changes to this longstanding tradition of celebrating youth participation at this year’s Pitt Meadows Day,” said director of parks, recreation and culture Diane Chamberlain. “Staff will work with youth this year to further develop the role of the Pitt Meadows Ambassadors and determine how they can be involved within the community throughout the year.”

To learn more and apply for the Pitt Meadows Youth Ambassadors, visit www.pittmeadowsday.ca. The deadline to apply is April 2, 2023.

Pitt Meadows Day will happen this year on June 3, featuring a pancake breakfast, parade, exhibitor market, live entertainment, barbecue dinner, fireworks and more.