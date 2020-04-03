Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

RCMP are looking for missing Nanaimo teen Mary Cyprich, shown in grey sweatpants at Skytrain station in Vancouver, travelling with Force Forsythe. (Photos submitted)

The 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo who has been missing for more than a week was spotted this week in Vancouver and may be travelling to Alberta.

Nanaimo RCMP sent out a press release Friday advising that Mary Cyprich was seen with 36-year-old Force Forsythe in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 1.

“B.C. Transit investigators forwarded pictures of Cyprich and Forsythe taken at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Commercial-Broadway Skytrain station,” the release noted. “Investigators have also learned that the two were discussing travelling to Alberta.”

Cyprich was wearing grey sweatpants, black shoes, black shirt and grey/black fur hat with earflaps. Forsythe was wearing a black Canucks hat, black shirt, black winter jacket and carried a grey backpack.

Forsythe has served jail time for assault in the past.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cyprich or Forsythe is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, or any RCMP detachment, and quote file No. 2020-1557.

