Missing 17-year-old Tsawwassen girl found dead, man arrested

Delta police say Maaike Blom was found dead on Dec. 7 inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation land

Delta police say 17-year-old Maaike Blom, who went missing from her home on Dec. 3, was found dead on Dec. 7 inside a residence on Tsawwassen First Nation land. (Delta Police Department photo)

A missing 17-year-old Tsawwassen girl has been found deceased, police say.

Maaike Blom was reported missing to Delta police the evening of Dec. 5, and last seen by family members on Dec. 3. Police deemed her disappearance to be out of character and considered it high risk, and the department dedicated “enhanced resources” to find her, according to a DPD press release.

Police located Blom the morning of Dec. 7 in a residence on Tsawwassen First Nation land.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death,” DPC public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “We’d like to offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and loved ones on their loss.”

DPD Victim Services has been offered to the family.

An adult man has been arrested in connection with Blom’s death, however police stress the investigation is still in the early stages.

“Her death, while considered suspicious, is believed to be an isolated occurrence,” Leykauf said. “We recognize that the public may have many questions, but we ask that investigators be given the opportunity to proceed with their work. The public is not believed to be at risk regarding the circumstances of her death.”



