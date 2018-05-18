RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor of Chilliwack missing since April 27

Missing Chilliwack man without his meds for two weeks

RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor

  • May. 18, 2018 9:55 a.m.
  • News

Police and caregivers are urgently seeking public assistance to locate a missing Chilliwack man who is without his required medication.

The RCMP and caregivers remain concerned about the well-being of 52-year-old John Edward Connor.

Connor was last seen April 27 in Chilliwack in the 45000-block of Luckakuck Way.

He was reported missing to police May 1.

Connor is described as: Caucasian male; height 173 centimetres (5’8”); weight 64 kilograms (141 lbs); with brown hair and blue yees.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, glasses, brown work boots, black jeans, and red shirt

Connor is believed to have been driving a white 2017 Nissan Micra bearing BC licence plate number EA5 11L and could be travelling outside of the Chilliwack region.

Police continue to search for Mr. Connor and are warning the public not to approach him. If you see Mr. Conner, please call all 911 immediately.

“Mr. Connor has been without his required medication for over two weeks and police and caregivers remain concerned for his well-being,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP. “Chilliwack RCMP and caregivers are reaching out to anyone who may know where Mr. Connor is or, for Mr. Connor, to contact police.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Edward Connor is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago
Next story
After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

Just Posted

Burrards ready to compete for Mann Cup

Add Superman to an already impressive lineup

Letter: Past time to fully restore cursive writing

Editor, The News: Re: Citizen’s Ink: Despite technology, cursive writing remains essential.… Continue reading

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief ‘hitting the road’ in retirement

Mark Smitton’s replacement has yet to be announced

Vehicle through storefront in Maple Ridge

No one injured.

UPDATE: Underpass, overpass for Pitt Meadows

Part of larger federal funding annoucement

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Crown alleges that 2016 killing happened during confrontation between man and stepson

David Delaney of Abbotsford was found dead in apartment in February 2016

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

B.C. skipper who circumnavigated North America publishes book on Canada’s Arctic

Ken Burton’s Canada’s Arctic A Guide to Adventure Through the Northwest Passage is on sale now

Missing Chilliwack man without his meds for two weeks

RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor

Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Most Read