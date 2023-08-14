Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

RCMP asking public if they saw couple, or their vehicle

Missing are 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall. (Special to The News)

Police are looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Pitt Meadows, in a vehicle with distinctive markings.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins expressed they are very concerned for the safety and well-being of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall, and investigators need the public’s help finding them.

Patterson is a member of the band council of the Kwikwetlem First Nation, and her friends and family have not seen her since she and Hall left a residence near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. The entire community is worried, and police want to do everything possible to make sure that Patterson and Hall are safe and sound.

Patterson can be described as an Indigenous female, 5’2” tall, with a slim build, medium length brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Hall is described as an Indigenous male, six feet tall, medium build, short brown hair, brown and grey beard, and hazel eyes.

They are believed to be travelling together in a 2019 white Honda Ridgeline with B.C. licence plates NF6-112, with two red and black flaming skull stickers on the back. The truck was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in the Meadow Vale Shopping Centre, 019080 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows.

“The red and black skull stickers are very distinctive and we are hoping that someone may recognize this vehicle from the stickers,” said Hodgins.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stephanie Patterson, David Hall or their vehicle, or have information on their whereabouts to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-21526.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).