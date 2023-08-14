Missing are 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall. (Special to The News)

Missing are 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall. (Special to The News)

Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

RCMP asking public if they saw couple, or their vehicle

Police are looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Pitt Meadows, in a vehicle with distinctive markings.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins expressed they are very concerned for the safety and well-being of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall, and investigators need the public’s help finding them.

Patterson is a member of the band council of the Kwikwetlem First Nation, and her friends and family have not seen her since she and Hall left a residence near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. The entire community is worried, and police want to do everything possible to make sure that Patterson and Hall are safe and sound.

Patterson can be described as an Indigenous female, 5’2” tall, with a slim build, medium length brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Hall is described as an Indigenous male, six feet tall, medium build, short brown hair, brown and grey beard, and hazel eyes.

They are believed to be travelling together in a 2019 white Honda Ridgeline with B.C. licence plates NF6-112, with two red and black flaming skull stickers on the back. The truck was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in the Meadow Vale Shopping Centre, 019080 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows.

READ ALSO: Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

“The red and black skull stickers are very distinctive and we are hoping that someone may recognize this vehicle from the stickers,” said Hodgins.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stephanie Patterson, David Hall or their vehicle, or have information on their whereabouts to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-21526.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgemissing personPitt Meadows

 

A distinctive sticker on their Honda Ridgeline. (Special to The News)

A distinctive sticker on their Honda Ridgeline. (Special to The News)

Love The Maple Ridge News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. agency’s airborne migration sweep at Canadian border nets 124
Next story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

Just Posted

Missing are 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall. (Special to The News)
Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

Richard and Dr. Ron Lin with a beard of bees. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Bees and Blueberries festival in Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Bottle and Return-It Depot does not accept large appliances. (Alexander Popov/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows recycling depot asks residents not to drop off large appliances

Avid outdoorsman and wilderness photographer Ross Davies, of Maple RIdge, share one of his recent wildlife pictures. “The caption from this scene at Blaney Creek could be, ‘When otters watch cable news’,” he suggested. (Special to The News)
SHARE: What’s that?