Ahousaht First Nation.

Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

The search for a Hesquiaht First Nation elder who went missing on Thursday afternoon has ended in tragedy.

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday.

He had reportedly left Ahousaht by boat alone around 3 p.m. on Thursday and was on his way to Hot Springs Cove.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Hesquiaht Chief Councillor Joshua Charleson thanked the Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht and Hesquiaht First Nations as well as the Canadian Coast Guard for their efforts during the two-day search.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the search and rescue efforts have come to an end. Hesquiahts deepest condolences go out to the family and to everyone who is connected. Strength, Love and Prayers to you all,” Charleson wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the thoughts and prayers that were felt by everyone during the last two days…Today is a tough day for the Hesquiaht First Nation and all of Nuu-chah-nulth. We ask that you keep the many family members and friends that have been fortunate enough to have know such a great man in your thoughts and prayers.”


