Police need help finding a missing man last seen in Maple Ridge.

James Beaman was last seen walking east in the 25400 block of 117 Ave., at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

He was wearing an orange puffy jacket with a grey hood, dark pants, and black shoes.

Beaman is 52-years-old, six feet tall, and around 215 lbs with a heavy build. Police describe him as white with short greying brown hair, facial hair, with a long goatee.

He has a tattoo on his right arm.

“Mr. Beaman’s family is concerned for his well-being as this is out of character for him to leave and not check in,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

He also left without his cell phone, she said.

Police are asking the public to contact police immediately at 604-467-7647 if Beaman is located.

