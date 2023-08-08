Otto Csaszar was found deceased near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border on Monday, Aug. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Otto Csaszar was found deceased near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border on Monday, Aug. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Missing Maple Ridge man found dead on Monday night

76-year-old Otto Csaszar was located near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border

After an exhaustive 84-hour search, a missing elderly Maple Ridge man has been found dead along the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border.

76-year-old Otto Csaszar originally went missing after he left his home in the 12000-block of 207A Street last Friday morning.

Csaszar had walked down to a nearby gas station to purchase a newspaper, which is something that he apparently does regularly on his own.

However, from there, Csaszar did not return home and his family contacted Ridge Meadows RCMP.

READ MORE: Elderly Maple Ridge man goes missing on Friday morning

A massive search of the city was conducted, with Csaszar’s body finally being found close to the border of Pitt Meadows on Monday night.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Adam Gander, Csaszar was discovered shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, with the death not being considered suspicious.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Csaszar during this incredibly difficult time,” said Gander. “We also thank the public, community partners, and volunteers for their assistance.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to help determine the cause of death.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmaple ridgemissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province plans to release B.C. major market housing targets shortly
Next story
Security patrolling area of Shuswap on evacuation order ‘taunted by boaters’

Just Posted

Chambers of Commerce from Abbotsford, Langley Township/City, Mission, and Chilliwack united to call for expedited Highway 1 expansion as far as Chilliwack on Aug. 8, 2023. (Province of B.C.)
Fraser Valley chambers push for highway widening as far as Chilliwack

Otto Csaszar was found deceased near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border on Monday, Aug. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing Maple Ridge man found dead on Monday night

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Elizabeth Tyers/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows replacing busy roundabouts with light-controlled intersections

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows