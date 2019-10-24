Missing Maple Ridge man found dead

Police say no foul play is suspected

A Maple Ridge man reported missing on October 6 has since been found dead.

Last week police had issued a news release about a missing 63-year-old man who was last in contact with a friend by phone on Oct. 6, at which time he was believed to be in Abbotsford.

His dark green, 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a mismatched blue colored canopy was located at the Bradner rest stop on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Police won’t confirm that the deceased is the same man.

No foul play is suspected.

