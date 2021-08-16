The Ridge Meadows RCMP informed Monday that the man was found safely. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Missing Maple Ridge man found safe

Nicholas Pastorek was last seen on Aug. 9

The missing Maple Ridge man, who was suspected to have been in Williams Lake or as far as Kenore, Ontario, has been located.

On Aug. 12, the Ridge Meadows RCMP sought information on Nicholas Pastorek, a 29-year-old Maple Ridge man, who was last seen on Aug. 9. While he was last seen in Maple Ridge, his bank activity had suggested that the missing man was either in Williams Lake, B.C. or Kenora, Ontario.

The man has been located safely

The RCMP in a tweet said, “The 29 year old Maple Ridge man who was reported missing on Aug 12 has been located safely. Thank you to all who shared the post.”

No additional information is available at this time.

