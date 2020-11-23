Missing Maple Ridge teen safely located

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported on Monday morning that a 14-year-old Maple Ridge girl who had been missing has been found, and is safe.

The teenage girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been safely located. Thank you to all who shared 👍 — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) November 23, 2020

Police reported on Saturday that the teen had been last seen on Thursday night before going to bed. She did not go to school on Friday, and had not been in contact with her father or friends when police decided to alert the public on Saturday afternoon.



