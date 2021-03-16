Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Merritt cowboy Ben Tyner, who went missing in Jan. 2019, date unknown. Photo credit: Facebook

Merritt cowboy Ben Tyner, who went missing in Jan. 2019, date unknown. Photo credit: Facebook

The family of Ben Tyner, who went missing from a ranch near Merritt more than two years ago, has made another plea for information into the man’s disappearance.

They’ve also increased the amount of a reward offered, for clues that would lead to a conviction of anyone responsible for Tyner’s presumed death.

“To date, numerous investigational avenues have been explored, and in order to protect the ongoing investigation police are unable to share those findings publicly at this time. However, based on those findings, major crime investigators have reason to believe that criminality was involved in Ben Tyner’s disappearance, and is the victim of a homicide, stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District, in a release to the media.

Tyner’s rider-less horse, discovered on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats, prompted a large scale search effort, which spanned multiple days and involved countless police and search and rescue resources. Merritt RCMP was supported early on in its investigation by the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit, who maintains conduct of the still ongoing investigation into the disappearance.

The family is offering a $15,000 reward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call their local RCMP, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police believe missing Merritt cowboy was the victim of homicide

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing cowboy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demolition of Hope’s station house stalls pending B.C. Ombudsperson’s investigation
Next story
Student charged with first-degree murder in Edmonton-area school stabbing

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Community Foundation supported local charities responding to COVID-19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

First ever custom roasted coffee fundraiser

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)
Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering, 76, hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Construction workers throw a table down from the Hope Station House as they worked to clear the structure out early Friday morning. The work was halted the same day as Hope officials agreed to stop for one week while the Ombudsperson’s office investigated claims brought up by concerned citizens. (Photos/Adam Louis)
Demolition of Hope’s station house stalls pending B.C. Ombudsperson’s investigation

Coalition to save the Station House has planned a protest for March 20

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

A Langley RCMP traffic section officer lined up a long-range scope the detachment uses to catch distracted drivers (Langley Advance Times file)
Distracted B.C. driver who refused to stop gets expensive lesson

It would have been a lot cheaper to pull over when the police officer gave the order

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

Most Read