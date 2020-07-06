Missing Pitt Meadows man’s car found in Harrison

Family and friends are still holding out some hope that Pitt Meadows resident Michael Denham will turn up. He’s been missing for more than a week. His vehicle was found in Harrison. Friends are putting out pics and pleas. (Facebook)Family and friends are still holding out some hope that Pitt Meadows resident Michael Denham will turn up. He’s been missing for more than a week. His vehicle was found in Harrison. Friends are putting out pics and pleas. (Facebook)

The vehicle of a Pitt Meadows man, missing since June 27, was found just off East Forest Service Road in Harrison Hot Springs this weekend.

Michael Denham has not been seen for more than two weeks, despite search efforts by the Agassiz RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP, and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue team.

Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent confirmed the police dive team was in the Harrison area on Saturday, July 4 while Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue searched the area around the Cascade Bay campground – where Denham’s vehicle was found apparently abandoned.

Currently, Agassiz RCMP are assisting the RCMP in Denham’s hometown, as well as the missing person’s family, with trying to locate Denham, Sargent said.

“Finding [Michael’s] car was thanks to those of you who read and shared our original [Facebook] post and we very much appreciate it,” Michael’s brother, Alex, wrote on Monday, July 6.

“Widespread and thorough searches have not brought us the result which we all wanted and it now seems unlikely that we will see Michael again or have any good news to report.”

Meanwhile, one of Denham’s friends, Tara Anderson, went on social media Monday hoping someone has seen him while travelling, hiking, or camping in the area.

Clarifying he is not “an extreme hiker, she noted that Denham had a backpack and tent with him, possibly planning for an overnight.

“If you come across an abandoned backpack or tent…” she asked people to reach out.

“Any help and hope makes a difference,” Anderson said, noting he is more than six feet tall, has a British accent, and he has a distinct tattoo on his leg that says “You’ve Got Red on You.”

She added: “Just posting in hopes for any information at all that could be helpful… no speculating please. Respecting his family at this time.”

Similarly, the family asks for privacy, but Denham’s brother expressed his gratitude to those who have reached out to support the family during this difficult period.

Anyone with information concerning Denham or his whereabouts should immediately contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. The case number is 20-14054.

This yellow Ford Focus, licence place HM1 60P, was believed to be the last vehicle in which Michael Denham was seen. (Contributed Photo/Alex Denham)

Michael Denham of Pitt Meadows, right, has been missing since June 27. Readers with any information are encouraged to contact the RCMP immediately. (Contributed Photo/Alex Denham)

