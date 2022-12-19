Missing senior with dementia attempting to hitchhike from Chilliwack to Kamloops

The 81 year old was last seen wearing a yellow high-vis vest and a red ball-cap with a bear on it

Benjamin Archie may be in the Kelowna area. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

An 81-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from his supportive housing in Chilliwack and may be hitch-hiking to Kamloops.

Kelowna RCMP have received information that suggests that missing man Benjamin Archie may be in the Kelowna area.

On Dec. 15, Chilliwack RCMP was told that Archie was unhappy and left his supportive housing earlier in the day.

When he did not return in the evening an employee of the facility contacted the police.

It is believed that Archie was attempting to walk or hitchhike to Kamloops.

He was last seen wearing white running shoes, blue jeans, a beige puffy coat, a yellow high-vis vest and a red ball-cap with a bear on it.

This is not the first time Archie has left the housing unit but due to the inclement weather walking to Kamloops and his dementia, the RCMP are extremely concerned.

If you locate Archie or know of his whereabouts, please stay with him and contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 911 or the none-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-77181.

