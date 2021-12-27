Four search and rescue groups joined Kelowna RCMP and Big White ski patrol in trying to locate and overdue snowboarder. The man was found Monday, Dec. 27, deceased. (COSAR photo)

Missing snowboarder found dead at Okanagan ski resort

RCMP and two search and rescue groups were looking for the man at Kelowna’s Big White

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The 42-year-old snowboarder reported missing on Big White Ski Resort has been found deceased.

The man was last seen Sunday about 1 p.m. and was later discovered by search and rescue volunteers as well as the Big White Ski Patrol.

A recovery effort is underway with assistance from the Penticton and District Search and Rescue – Helicopter External Transport System (PENSAR HETS).

RCMP has not released the man’s name as next of kin is being notified.

Alongside the RCMP and Big White Ski Patrol were four search and rescue teams, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), Vernon (SAR) as well as Penticton (PENSAR) and North Shore Search and Rescue of North Vancouver.

There will be no further updates as the investigation will be turned over to the BC Coroners Service, stated RCMP.

______

RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) along with North Shore Rescue (NSR) are looking for an overdue snowboarder at Big White Ski Resort.

The 42-year-old man was reported missing about 5:10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 26), after he was last seen by friends around 1 p.m. at the Gem Lake chair-lift as he prepared to do his last run of the day.

The Kelowna RCMP is working closely with Big White Ski Patrol as well as searchers from COSAR and NSR, state Cpl. Tammy Lobb. A search was conducted last evening but was called off at 12:45 a.m. due to inclement weather and poor visibility.

The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn house blaze at -25 C

