Missing Surrey woman found dead

A Surrey woman reported missing last month has been found dead.

Rajwinder Bains, 38, was reported missing to the Surrey RCMP on January 23 by her family.

“During the course of the investigation, Ms. Bains’ body was discovered and her death is now being investigated as a homicide,” states a news release, issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Thursday morning.

The news release, which says there will be “no media availability,” does not detail when or where Bains’ body was discovered.

“IHIT is working closely with its partners from the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence,” the release states.

Bains was last seen leaving a TD Canada Trust bank in the 5600-block of 152 Street at approximately 9:30 a.m., Jan. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

