A helicopter was used to find two teenagers lost near Whitewater Ski Resort. Photo courtesy Nelson Search and Rescue

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

Two teenage boys have been rescued after spending the night lost near Whitewater Ski Resort.

Nelson Search and Rescue said in a statement Monday that two 16 year olds had been reported missing Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Ten members failed to find the boys, but a helicopter located them at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the Qua valley south of Whitewater.

“This area has resulted in many searches in the past as adventurers can easily become disorientated on the ridge during bad weather and inadvertently head down the wrong side of the ridge,” said the release.

“It was heard to have been said that some homework found in a backpack aided in starting a fire in the night.”

Nelson SAR said it received assistance from South Columbia and Castlegar SAR teams as well as the Whitewater Ski Patrol.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in LA
Next story
RapidBus launches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

RapidBus launches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The new service will connect Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to the Coquitlam Central Skytrain station.

Residential fire in Maple Ridge

Mostly out, with only smoke showing from two-storey home on 240th St.

Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged with different attempt in Maple Ridge

Brandon Teixeira caught last month in California, charged with murder in Surrey

Ridge Meadows Hospital has baby New Year 2020

Baby born at 12:53 p.m. on January 2

VIDEO: Dog saved from house fire in Maple Ridge

Flames were seen in the living room of a home along 204 Street

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Most Read