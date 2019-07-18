Police in Nanaimo are looking for Rhonda Stevenson, 43, who left central Nanaimo on July 13 and has not returned, according to an RCMP press release. (Photo submitted)

Missing Vancouver Island woman believed to be on mainland

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, last seen July 13 in central Nanaimo

Police on Vancouver Island are continuing an investigation into a missing woman believed to have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, left central Nanaimo on July 13 and has not returned, according to an RCMP press release.

Police say they believe she is on the mainland and will continue their investigation until they can speak with her in person, the press release said.

Stevenson is caucasian, standing 5-feet-4 and weighing 99 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Moonstruck amateur historian chronicled lunar missions
Next story
Deemed dangerous, Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash on Haney Bypass has lanes closed

Vehicle plunges down embankment in Maple Ridge

New rail underpass and overpass comes with costs

Pitt Meadows residents will see 0.75 per cent tax increase for rail crossings

Dewdney Trunk Road closed, vehicle crashes

Happened in early evening, injuries unknown

Court supports Maple Ridge role in tent city

Rejects Pivot application to allow people to return

City video updates Maple Ridge Leisure Centre re-do

Rusty support columns delaying project by a few months

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

RCMP use helicopter and police dog to search for suspect on Sts’ailes First Nation

Small reserve near Agassiz surrounded by police vehicles, helicopter, ERT

Missing Vancouver Island woman believed to be on mainland

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, last seen July 13 in central Nanaimo

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Missing Greater Victoria man last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Jonah Donato, 40, travelled to the mainland in June

2 teens facing arson charges after 11 ‘little libraries’ lit on fire in Coquitlam

Police say a tip led them to the duo

Most Read