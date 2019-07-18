Missing Vancouver Island woman believed to be on mainland

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, last seen July 13 in central Nanaimo

Police in Nanaimo are looking for Rhonda Stevenson, 43, who left central Nanaimo on July 13 and has not returned, according to an RCMP press release.

Police on Vancouver Island are continuing an investigation into a missing woman believed to have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, left central Nanaimo on July 13 and has not returned, according to an RCMP press release.

Police say they believe she is on the mainland and will continue their investigation until they can speak with her in person, the press release said.

Stevenson is caucasian, standing 5-feet-4 and weighing 99 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

