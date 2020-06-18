The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head)” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 440 million views on Spotify and the video has over 90 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

Mission artist’s song may be biggest hit in Fraser Valley history

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’ has over 440 million views on Spotify

A two-month-old song from a Mission artist has become the biggest music hit to come out of the Fraser Valley in recent history.

Isaiah Faber, known as Powfu, released “death bed (coffee for your head)” in April 2020, and the song been heard by over 440 million people on Spotify.

The music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has reached over 90 million views on Youtube. Faber’s other music videos are also filmed at various Abbotsford locations.

It seems music runs in the family as Faber’s father, David, is the lead singer of the Canadian punk band Faber Drive. Faber Drive, also hailing from Mission, was nominated for a Juno Award in 2008.

abbotsfordMissionMusic

Most Read