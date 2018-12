Barge contains several living quarters, no news on injuries

Mission firefighters are attempting to put out a barge fire. / Facebook Photo

Mission Fire Rescue Service is on scene at a barge fire, close to the Silverdale area.

The blaze began early Wednesday (Dec. 12) morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene to discover the barge, which has several living quarters on it, in flames.

Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze, but can’t access the barge at this time due to safety concerns. They are fighting the fire from the shoreline.

More details to come.