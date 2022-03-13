Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 9, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento. Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 10, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento.

Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 9, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento. Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 10, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento.

Mission man charged with sexual assault on North Vancouver trail

Charges laid on 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento on March 12

A Mission man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman on a North Vancouver trail after a public tip led to his arrest.

Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento, 22, was arrested on March 11 and charged with one count of sexual assault the following day, according to a North Vancouver RCMP press release on March 12.

“We are confirming the arrest of a suspect in this investigation,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. “We asked for your help, and you came through, and we want to say thank you.”

On Feb. 13, a woman was walking on the Varley Loop Trail in Lynn Canyon Park and crossing the foot bridge to Rice Lake Road when a six-foot-tall man groped her buttocks from behind, according to a public warning issued by police on Feb. 14.

Police released an image of the suspect to the public on March 10, asking for help to identify the suspect.

Subsequent tips led to Sacramento’s arrest, which occurred at a worksite in the South Poplar neighbourhood of Abbotsford.

“This is a great example of the power of the public and the police working together.”

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missionnorth vancouversexual assault

Previous story
B.C. safety advisory issued about installer of furnaces, cooling systems and water heaters
Next story
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool had unscheduled closures on three days last week. (The News files)
Maple Ridge pool, gyms plagued by unscheduled closures

An RCMP officer guards the emergency ward of Chilliwack General Hospital after a double stabbing late Jan. 10, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Sentencing set for Maple Ridge man in Chilliwack stabbing of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

The courthouse in Port Coquitlam. (Google/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge community safety officer charged with assault

Kelvin Dueck, the Pitt Meadows Secondary instructor, had received the Prime Minister’s Teaching Excellence in STEM award in 2019. (School District 42 website/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Secondary teacher bags the Excellence in Teaching High School Physics award