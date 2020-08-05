The racist graffiti appeared over the night of Aug. 3 at Mission’s 7-Eleven on Lougheed Highway. Jeff Roy photos.

Mission’s 7-Eleven defaced with racist graffiti

Racist insults attacking Indo-Canadians ‘shocked’ manager

Mission’s 7-Eleven was defaced with racist graffiti attacking Indo-Canadians on the night of Aug. 3.

The store on Lougheed Highway hasn’t seen much graffiti before, and its employees come from a wide mix of ethnic backgrounds, according to manager Ravi Dhand.

“I was shocked when I saw this yesterday morning,” he said. “Before people have done smaller [graffiti] on the other side of the building, but nothing crazy like this.”

Dhand said he made a complaint to Coun. Ken Herar with the District of Mission, who assured him the graffiti would be removed today.

RELATED: Mission Mayor releases statement condemning racism and discrimination

