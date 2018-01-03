YouTube

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical ”Grease.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million
Next story
Best news photographs of 2017

Just Posted

School trustee says educators should go get Narcan

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows board member wants kits in schools

Maple Ridge farmland protector concerned about applications

Council though has attached conditions to small lot

News Views: Look ahead

This time of year is a chance to look back on the past 12 months.

Maple Ridge citizen’s committee told to register as election advertiser

Pre-election ad about report on homeless shelter drew attention of Elections BC

Letter: How does closing Golden Ears park save money?

Bring back pay parking to keep park open year-round.

Whonnock wonderland

People laced up their ice skates at Whonnock Lake Tuesday morning.

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

UPDATED: Police investigating after fight leaves one dead in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP say homicide happened near Metrotown

5 to start your day

‘Car smashed to pieces’ in Sea-to-Sky crash, condo property values shoot up and more

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Most Read