Maple Ridge will be getting a new ACT team to help people with severe mental health challenges. (Black Press)

Mobile mental health team coming to Maple Ridge

City one of six locations in B.C. getting a new ACT team

A new team is coming to Maple Ridge to help people with severe mental health challenges.

Maple Ridge is one of six communities that will have a new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team, and access to its mobile, 24/7 community-based supports and services. The team members will work in places such as in client homes, work places, and parks and recreation locations, rather than in a traditional office setting.

According to a government release, they will provide flexible, individualized support – including community living, psycho-social supports and recovery – for adults with serious, complex and often persistent mental health challenges that make it difficult to manage day-to-day activities. Most ACT clients have not responded well to traditional outpatient mental health services. ACT teams are the highest standard for delivering community-based mental health services for people with serious challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome more supports to our vibrant community and know that the expertise and experience of a new ACT team will provide a connection to vital services that many people living with severe mental health challenges have been looking for,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “To have a qualified team of professionals working together to support someone’s unique circumstances is the best way to get them on the right path, and that’s what this team will do in our community.”

Other teams will be located in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Cowichan Valley/Duncan, and up to 60 people total will be hired for the six teams.

READ ALSO: Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Team services differ by community but can include crisis assessment and intervention, housing supports, psychiatric/psychological treatment, medication management, supports for substance use disorder, work-related services, family support, healthy lifestyle choices and social/recreational activities. Services are delivered by a team of mental health practitioners from a variety of disciplines, including psychiatrists, social workers, nurses, substance-use specialists, peer support workers and vocational specialists who tailor the support to the unique needs of each client.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgemental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows
Next story
Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

Just Posted

Mobile mental health team coming to Maple Ridge

City one of six locations in B.C. getting a new ACT team

Maple Ridge students set to recieve new $125,000 playground

Funding is part of province’s Playground Equipment Program

VIDEO: fire destroys Pitt Meadows outbuilding

Three RVs are write-offs following Saturday night blaze

B.C. families financially affected by pandemic eligible for grocery gift cards

Program open to struggling families in Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley communities

‘Each step is a prayer’: Ojibwe man will walk from Hope to Vancouver Island for Indigenous healing, reconciliation

James Taylor departs Sept. 20, returns to Saanich in five days for sacred fire

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Mission poker player missing in Nevada is found alive and safe

Brad Booth went missing in July 13, found in mid September

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

Most Read