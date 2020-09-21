Mobile mental health team coming to Maple Ridge

City one of six locations in B.C. getting a new ACT team

Maple Ridge will be getting a new ACT team to help people with severe mental health challenges. (Black Press)

A new team is coming to Maple Ridge to help people with severe mental health challenges.

Maple Ridge is one of six communities that will have a new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team, and access to its mobile, 24/7 community-based supports and services. The team members will work in places such as in client homes, work places, and parks and recreation locations, rather than in a traditional office setting.

According to a government release, they will provide flexible, individualized support – including community living, psycho-social supports and recovery – for adults with serious, complex and often persistent mental health challenges that make it difficult to manage day-to-day activities. Most ACT clients have not responded well to traditional outpatient mental health services. ACT teams are the highest standard for delivering community-based mental health services for people with serious challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome more supports to our vibrant community and know that the expertise and experience of a new ACT team will provide a connection to vital services that many people living with severe mental health challenges have been looking for,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “To have a qualified team of professionals working together to support someone’s unique circumstances is the best way to get them on the right path, and that’s what this team will do in our community.”

Other teams will be located in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Cowichan Valley/Duncan, and up to 60 people total will be hired for the six teams.

Team services differ by community but can include crisis assessment and intervention, housing supports, psychiatric/psychological treatment, medication management, supports for substance use disorder, work-related services, family support, healthy lifestyle choices and social/recreational activities. Services are delivered by a team of mental health practitioners from a variety of disciplines, including psychiatrists, social workers, nurses, substance-use specialists, peer support workers and vocational specialists who tailor the support to the unique needs of each client.



