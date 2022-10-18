Mock vote mirrors reality in Maple Ridge

14 Maple Ridge schools and one in Pitt Meadows participate in CIVIX Student Vote

Students in Grades 10, 11, 12 at Samuel Robertson Technical listen to the Maple Ridge mayoral candidates during an all-candidates meeting before their student vote. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

If students at Samuel Robertson Technical had their way, the results of the election would look a lot different in Maple Ridge.

After a mock vote on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the mayor elect would have been Mike Morden, who received 73 of the student votes, followed by Dan Ruimy with 55 votes, Jacques Blackstone who received 32 votes, Corisa Bell with 22 votes, and Darleen Bernard with 19 votes.

Voter turnout was about 50 per cent, said social studies teacher Chris Perger, who organized the event. There was a total of 1,238 votes for mayor and council.

The school hosted an all-candidates meeting featuring those running for mayor, held a week before the student vote and Perger noted that the students who attended the event in the school gym felt much more informed about who to vote for.

“Live public events are important for voter engagement,” he said.

The vote was part of a student vote across B.C. organized by CIVIX, a non-partisan, national registered charity, that is dedicated to building the skills and habits of active and informed citizenship among youth and giving them a chance to experience democracy first-hand.

In Maple Ridge, 14 schools took part in the exercise, registering their results with CIVIX, including SRT.

As a collective, however, results from participating Maple Ridge schools almost mirrored actual election results.

Students elected Dan Ruimy as mayor and Korleen Carreras, Onyeka Dozie, Sarah Little, Chelsa Meadus, Sunny Schiller, and Jenny Tan for city council – with Ruimy collecting 442 student votes, edging out Corisa Bell who received 437 votes.

In the actual election Ahmed Yousef and Judy Dueck were voted to council, with Meadus and Little falling short.

In Pitt Meadows four schools were registered for the student vote but only one reported results – Pitt Meadows elementary. Students at that school elected Bryce Casidy, Tracy Elke, Alison Evans, Mike Hayes, Mike Manion, and Brad Perrie – with a total of 518 votes for council.

In the actual election Gwen O’Connell and Bob Meachen were elected, not Bryce Casidy or Brad Perrie.

There were 12 schools who additionally took part in the mock school board election. Those students elected at trustees Elaine Yamamoto, Gabe Liosis, Johnnie Day, Kim Dumore, Mike Murray, Hudson Campbell, and Katie Sullivan.

During the actual election, Pascale Shaw made it to school board, not Johnnie Day.

The CIVIX Student Vote program has been taking place across Canada since 2003.

CIVIX also offers civic education programming between elections, including: government budget consultations for youth where students learn about public finance and discuss public policy issues; meetings between students and their elected representatives to help them better understand and appreciate our democratic institutions; and a digital literacy program to help students evaluate sources and claims.