Modular housing work underway

55 of Maple Ridge’s homeless could be housed by September

The modular housing project for homeless people is moving ahead at the Royal Crescent location, with heavy equipment doing site preparation.

B.C. housing said renovation of the existing modular units is currently happening off-site, in order to meet BC Housing guidelines and prepare for people to move in.

The modular units will be arriving on-site in July, where they will be installed and the final site work will be completed. Landscaping, fencing, gazebo construction, bike racks and cart storage construction are the final elements to complete for a September opening.

“I am very pleased that BC Housing is working hard to complete this project ahead of schedule,” said Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith. “It is important that we provide housing to the most vulnerable people in our community before the winter months.”

The current residents of Anita Place Tent city will be given priority access to the modular housing units, said the ministry.

The 55 units of temporary modular housing will be operated by Coast Mental Health, which also runs Alouette Heights on Brown Avenue, for people who are at-risk of homelessness or living on the streets.

Once the Royal Crescent facilities are operational, there will always be staff on site to support the residents. They will be provided meals, and services will include mental health and addiction treatment, as well as life skills programming.

“The sooner this temporary site is completed, the sooner we can get people the services they sorely need,” added Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare.

A spokesperson for the Anita Place homeless camp said 55 units will not house all of the homeless, and that the tent city will remain in place.

Previous story
Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Being Young: Summer in Maple Ridge, my favouite

This fall marks a special beginning for me, setting off for the East Coast.

Update: Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

PHOTOS: Black bear gets curious on Lower Mainland driveway

Joe Wu captured photos of the animal wandering in Surrey

MacDuff’s Call: Who we are as Canadians

‘We all know we will be strongest with America in our ranks.’

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Most Read