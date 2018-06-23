Modular housing work underway

55 of Maple Ridge’s homeless could be housed by September

The modular housing project for homeless people is moving ahead at the Royal Crescent location, with heavy equipment doing site preparation.

B.C. housing said renovation of the existing modular units is currently happening off-site, in order to meet BC Housing guidelines and prepare for people to move in.

The modular units will be arriving on-site in July, where they will be installed and the final site work will be completed. Landscaping, fencing, gazebo construction, bike racks and cart storage construction are the final elements to complete for a September opening.

“I am very pleased that BC Housing is working hard to complete this project ahead of schedule,” said Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith. “It is important that we provide housing to the most vulnerable people in our community before the winter months.”

The current residents of Anita Place Tent city will be given priority access to the modular housing units, said the ministry.

The 55 units of temporary modular housing will be operated by Coast Mental Health, which also runs Alouette Heights on Brown Avenue, for people who are at-risk of homelessness or living on the streets.

Once the Royal Crescent facilities are operational, there will always be staff on site to support the residents. They will be provided meals, and services will include mental health and addiction treatment, as well as life skills programming.

“The sooner this temporary site is completed, the sooner we can get people the services they sorely need,” added Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare.

A spokesperson for the Anita Place homeless camp said 55 units will not house all of the homeless, and that the tent city will remain in place.