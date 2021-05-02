Cookie’s puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)(BC SPCA)

Cookie’s puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)(BC SPCA)

Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

A mother dog and her seven puppies are thriving after being surrendered by a northern B.C. owner who couldn’t take care of them.

Cookie, a terrier mix, was one of 119 dogs surrendered to the B.C. SPCA in March from a property near Fort Nelson. Many of the dogs were severely matted and needed to be treated for dental issues, hernias, nose abrasions, eye issues and were malnourished.

After that, Cookie and her puppies were given to Paige Ward to foster.

“When I first got her, she was terrified of people, myself included,” said Wards. “She hid in her blanket fort and did not come out when I was around. Her puppies were super friendly but she was very concerned when I would pick them up.”

But all it took, Ward said, was some love and kindness and now Cookie is “absolutely obsessed” with her new home.

“She follows me up the stairs and around the house wherever I go. She enjoys being around my other dogs and finds comfort in them. She even sits on my lap and lets me pick her up, brush her, check her teeth and bathe her,” Ward said.

Cookie, who the SPCA believes gave birth to her puppies in early March, has learned to be a “wonderful” mother.

“She hides their food when they’re done eating just to make sure they get some later on (even though I feed them every three hours) and she brings them new toys and slippers everyday and barks to wake me up first thing in the morning when her babies are hungry,” Ward said.

“While she enjoys being a little more independent now and letting her babies roam and learn new things, Wards says Cookie is always concerned about her puppies and their whereabouts. “I’m sure her last home was very hectic and keeping track of them would be difficult. I think it’s pretty special that she steals items from around my house to take for her babies.”

The seven puppies have been named, and it’s a basket of sweet treats: Wafer, Sugar, Shortbread, Teddy, Graham, Oreo, and Chip.

“They’re constantly jumping all over each other and playing. They’re also starting to walk more so they want to go everywhere. I absolutely love all the puppies and how much fun they are, and they will be amazing pets in the future.”

While the puppies aren’t up for adoption yet, Ward believes they and their mom will be perfect for a new home one day.

“Cookie is an amazing dog. She is so loyal and loving,” she said. “She is resilient and with patience, time, effort, understanding and compassion she will blossom into a wonderful pet for any home.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCADogsSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The COVID-Zero approach: Why Atlantic Canada excels at slowing the spread of COVID-19
Next story
Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Someone reported a dead beaver floating in Pitt Lake to The Fur-Bearers, with what looks to be a bullet hole. (The Fur-Bearers/Special to The News)
Reward offered in case of dead beavers discovered by Pitt Lake

Conservation told they were hit by cars

Metro Vancouver Parks employee deals with an illegal dumping at Blaney Bog in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty photo)
Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Ecologically sensitive area sees heaps of household garbage

Maple Ridge librarian Jessica Boorsma is a reading adviser within the Fraser Valley Regional Library system. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Reading advisers there to help find good books, more

Hunting for a page-turner, a TV show to binge watch, or a movie to enjoy? These folks can help.

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 2

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Alice Marc with her children at the homestead in Yennadon, circa 1925. (Maple Ridge Museum #P05175/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Reflections of a tough pioneering motherhood

After living in Versailles and Victoria, Marcs family homesteads in forest around Loon Lake

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting at North Delta mall

Delta Police believe the shooting outside Scottsdale Centre to be targeted

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)
6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

Most Read