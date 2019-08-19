Carson Crimeni.

Mom mourns teen son whose fatal overdose posted on social media

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

Chantell Griffiths didn’t get a chance to see her son Carson much in recent years, but the death of the 14-year-old from a suspected overdose in Walnut Grove has hit her hard.

“Although I didn’t get a lot of time with my son over the last years of his life, I deeply loved him,” said Chantell Griffiths, mom of Carson Crimeni.

Griffiths did not have custody of Carson, who had lived with his father Aron.

Carson died near the Walnut Grove skate park, allegedly after ingesting a number of pills.

Langley RCMP are investigating.

Disturbing clips posted to social media showed Carson barely able to stand or speak while others in the background laughed. The Langley Advance Times has chosen not to share or link to the videos.

“It’s unspeakable, really, what they did,” Griffiths said.

READ MORE: Social media posts about Carson Crimeni could hamper investigation, police warn

The intense public interest in Carson’s death has been both positive and negative for her, Griffiths said.

Seeing how many people were touched by her son and loved him has been comforting.

“Many people do care,” she said.

But the many news articles and photos of the vigil held at the skate park were difficult to deal with, Griffiths said.

It has also been hard on Carson’s half-siblings.

“The social media aspect has been especially hard on his little brother,” she said.

Nine-year-old Lucas found some videos about Carson on YouTube and was upset, she said.

A funeral for Carson will be held on Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Church in the Valley at 23589 Old Yale Road.

The event will be open to the public, said Carson’s grandfather Darrel Crimeni.

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

READ MORE: A wave of grief and outrage over death of teen in Langley park

Previous story
Gathering on the Fraser to foster mutual respect for fisheries
Next story
TransLink to add more bus, SkyTrain service to ‘chronically overcrowded’ routes

Just Posted

Burrards tie series after beating the Shamrocks Sunday night in Maple Ridge

Game three in Victoria on Tuesday

c’usqunela elementary opening delayed

Students and teachers will be hosted by different SD42 schools in east Maple Ridge

Conservative campaign talks public safety

Dalton and party’s public safety head meet with Maple Ridge residents

The Asante Centre in Maple Ridge gets a boost from the CMA

A $20,000 grant was awarded for the centre’s FASD peer mentorship program

Letter: Time change has outlived its usefulness

More negative effects on people and communities then positive ones

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

TransLink to add more bus, SkyTrain service to ‘chronically overcrowded’ routes

Changes will roll out on Sept. 3, CEO says

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Mom mourns teen son whose fatal overdose posted on social media

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Oppenheimer Park residents told to leave, clear out tents by Aug. 21

Police say park has seen influx of residents, violence in recent months

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read