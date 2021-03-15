A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.

Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to support the legal fight of a mom whose son was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September.

Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, who was Indigenous, was first reported missing Sept. 14 by staff at his group home. A missing-person report was filed, but Traevon’s body was not found in his bedroom closet until Sept. 18.

Abbotsford Police and the coroner deemed the death a suicide and determined there were no grounds for further investigation or an autopsy. But the coroner later agreed to an autopsy.

The teen’s death resulted in a public outcry from Indigenous organizations, calling for an independent public inquiry for answers to questions such as why it took four days to find Traevon.

RELATED: Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

RELATED: Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in Abbotsford group home pushes for public inquiry

The GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Traevon’s mom, Samantha Chalifoux, with legal representation and support to investigate the agency and the group home responsible for Traveon’s care. The goal is $52,000.

The page also states that the money will be used to “push for changes in these agencies, as well as investigate the poor treatment that Samantha received following her son’s death.”

The post says that Chalifoux was notified of Traevon’s death by police officers who came to her home, and by the following day, the group home staff and Traevon’s social worker would no longer respond to her messages.

“Samantha asked to pick up all his belongings, but his clothes, hats and shoes were all thrown out in a dumpster. The few items of Traveon’s that were given to her included a backpack and a small box of belongings.”

The page states that Chalifoux’s request for an autopsy was only granted once she found a lawyer.

“Six months later, Samantha still does not have any answers to her most basic questions about her son’s death, and the many agencies she has asked for information have claimed that they cannot answer her questions,” the GoFundMe page states.

The campaign was started by family friend Jenny Shantz, who said Chalifoux’s main priority is advocating for systemic changes so that other families do not have to suffer the loss of a child like she did.

“It is my hope that this campaign will make a difference for future youth and families in the Abbotsford community – especially our First Nations brothers and sisters whose care for this land is the reason many of us are thriving today,” Shantz said.

The page can be found by searching “Justice for Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux” at gofundme.com.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Just Posted

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering, 76, hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting in Reg Franklin Park on Friday, Mar. 12. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge park receives makeover

Environmental School students clean up park

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Residents will rally to save waterfront space

Pitt Meadows picnic area is worth saving, said one area resident anxious to find solution

Taz Rah recently walked through the Thornhill area trails and captured these images in the fog. “Guess you can say I like trees,” Rah said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: From out of the fog, mighty trees grow high

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

The announcement was made Friday, March 12 that the 2021 tour – like the 2020 event – was cancelled due to COVID. (Screengrab)
Show and sale, plus directory, replace 2021 art studio tour

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will have works displayed at The ACT starting in April

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Easter service was closed to the congregation and to the public to attend in person at they church but was live streamed to the internet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Most Read