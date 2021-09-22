The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom, toddler found dead were killed in suspect’s Alberta apartment: RCMP

Resident of same Hinton complex charged with two counts of second-degree murder

RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths.

Police say the bodies of the 24-year-old woman and her child were discovered last Friday but they are unable to say where they were found because the case is before the courts.

RCMP in a release say they died on Thursday — the day before they were reported missing.

Police say autopsies completed on the weekend determined the deaths are homicides.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP say the mother and child lived in the same apartment complex as Major, whose next court appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton provincial court.

—The Canadian Press

crime

Previous story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park
Next story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Just Posted

Bags of food at the collection centre from last year’s drive. (Mary Robson/Special to The News)
Biggest food drive for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge to take place this week

Filming in Osprey Village, before it was prohibited. (The NEWS/files)
Should filming be permitted in South Bonson area, Osprey Village and Park area?

A participant in the 2020 Field To Fork Challenge. (Screen grab)
Contest for student chefs using B.C. grown ingredients

Mark Vosper has been appointed the new executive director of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce. (Ariane Jaschke/Capture Photography Studio/Special to The News)
Two local business associations under new leadership