Women planning on birthing at Chilliwack General Hospital this summer may have further to travel than originally thought: CGH is planning on diverting its patients to Abbotsford for the coming months. Photo by Trevor Gawdin

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Chilliwack General Hospital is planning a months-long maternity ward diversion to Abbotsford

Parents-to-be in the eastern Fraser Valley who planned on delivering their children at Chilliwack General Hospital will soon have to temporarily go elsewhere to give birth.

Due to a reduction in the availability of obstetrician-gynecologists, patients scheduled to deliver there will be diverted to Abbotsford General Hospital starting at the end of June.

It’s unknown at this time how long the diversion will be in place, but it’s estimated to last anywhere from two to three months.

Members and stakeholders involved in pre- and postnatal patient care in the eastern Fraser Valley will be meeting Thursday morning (June 6) to discuss with Fraser Health the impeding diversion coming to CGH’s maternity ward, and how this affects patients across the entire Valley.

Black Press Media has reached out to Fraser Health for comment, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

Most Read