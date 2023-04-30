Monster Foam Party returns to Home Show with several new features

The kid-friendly foam party was a new addition to last year’s Home Show

After a hugely successful premiere at last year’s Ridge Meadows Home Show, the Monster Foam Party is coming back for its second home show appearance this May.

Mike Norden, who will be hosting the Monster Foam Party once again, explained that this year’s attraction will look similar to last time, but with a few impressive additions.

“We will have a new seven-foot-tall monster sprinkler to rinse kids off, plus a water blaster zone, and even a dunk tank,” said Norden. “Our new sound system will rock the event, plus we have new branding and tents.”

Last year, Norden said the Monster Foam Party was continuously packed, and he expects it to have the same popularity this year.

And despite what some people might think, Norden explained that this is not just an attraction for the young attendees of the home show.

“Kids love playing in the foam, but you would be surprised how many adults like to come and have some fun too,” he added.

The Monster Foam Party will be one of the many attractions that are part of Family Fest at this year’s home show.

It is recommended that kids bring a towel, a change of clothes or swimming attire, and goggles if they have particularly sensitive eyes.

Attendees will be able to drop by the Monster Foam Party anytime during the home show operating hours on all three days.

The Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.

