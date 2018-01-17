More condos, apartments in works for downtown Ridge

Two major building projects will add to the accommodation supply in the downtown, if they go through.

Two five-storey apartment buildings are being proposed for a site at 11641 – 227th St., just downhill from Chances Gaming Centre. The development on the west side of the street would entail dividing the southern part of the property for the apartment buildings, leaving the rest for future development. A previous, multi-tower proposal for that property a few years ago didn’t go through.

While council agreed at its Tuesday, Jan. 16 meeting to give the application get first reading, staff pointed out that the property is next to a ravine and there are steep slopes of more than 25 per cent that will require preservation.

“The development layout should work around these sensitive areas to work with the natural topography on the site,” said a report.

As a result, an environmental consultant will have to ground-truth the site and determine where building can take place and where the conservation areas are.

Another application has been filed to build another five-storey, 54-unit condo composed of a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

Krahn Engineering wants to build the project at 11903 and 11917 Burnett St., just south of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Three of those units will be accessible to the physically challenged while five will be available on a lease-to-buy basis. The condos will have energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting, low-flow toilets, a landscaped roof and rain barrels to collect water for the garden. Staff though want more details on the stormwater management plan. A variance to allow five storeys is also being sought in return for the above features. Council gave that first reading at the Tuesday meeting.

The project also will include a secured bicycle room will have space for 22 long-term bike parking, five more than required by the city. Staff are recommending the idea be given first reading. A report notes there are several apartment buildings in the area, which is just north of the planned supportive housing and shelter complex announced by the provincial government for 11749 Burnett St.