Ground oriented apartments part of new complex in downtown Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

More condos sought for downtown Maple Ridge project

Seeking 20 per cent increase in number of units

Downtown Maple Ridge’s largest future condo project is back before city council with a request to raise the height of one of the two buildings from five to six storeys, as part of adding another 38 units.

Swiss Real is developing the site at Plaza Street, between Brown Avenue and Dewdney Trunk Road, which is only the first of a seven-phase, multi-year development, with more than 800 condos and apartments, that will stretch from Haney Plaza to 224th Street.

A city report says construction costs and changes in the housing market are the reason for the changes to the first phase. The extra 38 housing units will all be condos, while the number of rental suites will remain at 49, for a new total of 241 residential units.

Other new parts of the application include reducing the size of the ground-floor condos, which allow a greater number of them.

The first phase includes bicycle racks, benches, tables, and an outdoor barbecue pit, while a gym and common room will be indoors.

Under the new proposal, almost half of the units, 48 per cent, will be one-bedroom and 30 per cent will be two-bedroom, with the balance being three-bedroom.

Part of the changes includes removing the surface parking and putting that all underground, which will improve the pedestrian environment and help improve safety design for the complex, says the report.

A walkway will connect the two buildings.

As part of the community amenity program, which helps pay for recreation projects, the developer will be paying $595,200, based on $3,100 for each unit.

The request to obtain a new development permit came up at council’s committee of the whole meeting, where items are forwarded to later council meetings.

A staff report says that the increase doesn’t change the form and character of the project and will actually improve some aspects such as improving the location of elevators and recycling facilities.

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work
VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

