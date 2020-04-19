More fed money up for grabs for essential service jobs

There could be additional federal money available to help businesses in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge that are deemed essential services.

But the deadline to apply for those funds is fast approaching, said local MP Marc Dalton.

Due to the current situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Service Canada has announced there is could have “potential additional capacity” to support local companies through the federal government’s annual Canada Summer Jobs program, Dalton explained.

Service Canada has advised that the priority for any additional positions are those that fall within the essential services laid out by each province. B.C.’s list of essential services is found online.

Businesses that have not applied, and are interested in this opportunity, should contact the Dalton’s office via email, no later than noon on Thursday with the organization’s name, the contact person, a phone number, and email address.

He noted that only emailed submissions can be accepted.

Applicants are also asked to include which essential service criteria the position/s would fall under and the proposed number of youth positions to be filled (up to 16 weeks in length, per position).

