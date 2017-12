Social media is filled with local photos of the beauty and devastation caused by the freezing rain

This week’s ice storm has created a lot of concerns for Mission residents. However, it has also provided several photo ops.

From tree branches and powerlines crashing to the ground, to beautiful icicle formations, amateur photographers have had plenty to shoot.

Share your photos with the Mission Record and we may publish them online and in the paper.

Send pics to kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com or post them to the Mission Record Facebook page.