In this image taken from video, a boat with emergency workers onboard travel along a flooded road in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2002. Heavy seasonal rains again pounded much of Thailand causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast and central regions. (TPBS via AP)

In this image taken from video, a boat with emergency workers onboard travel along a flooded road in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2002. Heavy seasonal rains again pounded much of Thailand causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast and central regions. (TPBS via AP)

More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand

More than 200,000 households have been hit by the floods so far

Heavy seasonal rains again pounded much of Thailand on Sunday, causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast and central regions.

In the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, almost 20,000 people have been moved into 85 temporary shelters as floodwaters overwhelmed more than 1,000 villages, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

The provincial Chamber of Commerce estimated 5 billion baht ($133 million) of economic damage from the flooding, as residents complained that they received little assistance for their plight, which saw floodwaters penetrate central urban areas.

More than 200,000 households in total in 54 provinces have been hit by floods over 10 days until Saturday, according to the disaster agency.

Flooding is a seasonal problem in Thailand but this year it has been exacerbated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which swept through in the last week of September, and the southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Authorities recently warned that the capital, Bangkok, and other provinces along the Chao Phraya River could face severe threats as the volume of water flowing from upstream is more than can be contained in the river and dams.

As the major dams reach their capacities, the authorities are forced to release water, which in turn raises levels in rivers downstream.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Thailand

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flying into the future: New cleaning robots at Kelowna airport first in Canada
Next story
Body of Ontario woman missing in B.C. found

Just Posted

Sara Hopkins was with Canada’s national sprint kayak team. (Special to The News)
Sprint kayaker Hopkins named a Hometown Hero

Pitt Meadows Museum Halloween event, Museum After Dark, features spooky treats such as deep-charred rat, free range organic eyeballs, and tongues on sticks. (Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Museum gets a spooky makeover

crimestoppers logo
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 9

The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association hosted their first Pride in the Park event on Sept. 28, 2022. (Ridge Meadows Pride U17A - Facebook/Special to The News)
Local softball players get celebrated in inaugural Maple Ridge event