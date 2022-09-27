More robbery charges brought against Maple Ridge man

Already charged in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, now accused of PoCo robberies

Ridge Meadows RCMP assisted Coquitlam RCMP in identifying a Maple Ridge man who has been charged with robbing fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police have laid charges against a 36-year-old Maple Ridge man after a joint investigation into a series of robberies that occurred in Port Coquitlam in June.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to robberies on June 13 and June 16, involving fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam.

Investigators from the Coquitlam RCMP Investigational Support Team (IST) assumed conduct of the investigation and were able to link the suspect to a similar robbery series investigated by Ridge Meadows RCMP.

With the assistance of Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Real Time Intelligence Centre -B.C., the latter located in Surrey, the Coquitlam police identified 36-year-old, Carlos Almeida. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 he was charged with two counts of robbery.

“With the help of inter-agency information sharing, Coquitlam RCMP was able to identify and pursue charges against a prolific offender,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of Coquitlam RCMP.

“We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our policing partners in Ridge Meadows and Real Time Intelligence Centre – British Columbia (RTIC-BC), for helping advance these robbery investigations for charge approval.”

Almeida was earlier charged with three robberies that happened in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during a single week in June. Ridge Meadows RCMP allege that he was identified using video surveillance, which also connected the crimes.