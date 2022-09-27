Ridge Meadows RCMP assisted Coquitlam RCMP in identifying a Maple Ridge man who has been charged with robbing fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP assisted Coquitlam RCMP in identifying a Maple Ridge man who has been charged with robbing fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam. (Neil Corbett/The News)

More robbery charges brought against Maple Ridge man

Already charged in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, now accused of PoCo robberies

Police have laid charges against a 36-year-old Maple Ridge man after a joint investigation into a series of robberies that occurred in Port Coquitlam in June.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to robberies on June 13 and June 16, involving fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam.

Investigators from the Coquitlam RCMP Investigational Support Team (IST) assumed conduct of the investigation and were able to link the suspect to a similar robbery series investigated by Ridge Meadows RCMP.

With the assistance of Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Real Time Intelligence Centre -B.C., the latter located in Surrey, the Coquitlam police identified 36-year-old, Carlos Almeida. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 he was charged with two counts of robbery.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after a string of robberies spanning Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“With the help of inter-agency information sharing, Coquitlam RCMP was able to identify and pursue charges against a prolific offender,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of Coquitlam RCMP.

“We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our policing partners in Ridge Meadows and Real Time Intelligence Centre – British Columbia (RTIC-BC), for helping advance these robbery investigations for charge approval.”

Almeida was earlier charged with three robberies that happened in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during a single week in June. Ridge Meadows RCMP allege that he was identified using video surveillance, which also connected the crimes.

READ ALSO: Northwest B.C. teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bashaw RCMPcrimemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tŝilhqot’in title lands crux of two-day meeting with Indigenous leaders, premier, ministers
Next story
Newest deployment of B.C. police dogs already sniffing out crime

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP assisted Coquitlam RCMP in identifying a Maple Ridge man who has been charged with robbing fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam. (Neil Corbett/The News)
More robbery charges brought against Maple Ridge man

The Textile Tales event is meant to show participants how to use various crafting methods including sewing, tie dye, and screen printing. (The Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)
Crafting gets groovy at Sunday’s Textile Tales event

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to take part in the Community Check-In Survey. (City of Maple Ridge/Facebook)
Maple Ridge residents can vote on desired facilities and activities for master plan

(Special to The News)
Mainland Junior B hockey leagues announce new partnership

Pop-up banner image