Between 10 and 20 centimetres of new snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla between Friday and Saturday mornings.—Image: Facebook

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

Environment Canada is warning drivers planning to use the Coquihalla Highway to prepare for more snow.

A total of between 10 and 20 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 by Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will move over the south coast of B.C. on Friday and snow is expected to start falling Friday morning with 10 to 20 centimetres expected across the highway passes during the day.

The snow is expected to taper off in the evening before a second disturbance moves across the region Friday night with more snow expected overnight bringing further accumulations to the highway passes.

The snow is expected to ease by Saturday morning.

While the snowfall is expected to be below Environment Canada’s warning criteria of 15 centimetres in a 12-hour period, rapid accumulations could still make travel difficult in some locations says the weather office.

It says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses
Next story
Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

Just Posted

Marauders and Wildcats meet in Fraser Valley Tournament

Pitt hosts tournament that will send five teams to the provincials

School district no longer recycling with Ridge society

District is adding organic waste collection after spring break

Pitt Meadows limits duplexes

Now allowed only on corner lots

Affordable housing project soon underway in Maple Ridge

Community Services partners with BC Housing

New parkettes in Silver Valley drew most number of no signatures

But with numbers in, all rec projects for Maple Ridge proceeding

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

Province spent $5 million clearing both bridges last years

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Most Read