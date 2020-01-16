More snow for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ramona Brussow stumbles along Dewdney Trunk Road Thursday afternoon as snow begins to fall again across the city. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

For commuters on the local roads who were delighted to be on relatively clear roads this morning, the heavy snowfall being observed outside may be a bit troubling.

While rain was expected this morning, the -2 C temperature has turned all precipitation to the white stuff.

Environment Canada’s website says the storm will continue to fall until this afternoon, with local snowfall expected to reach five to 10 centimetres.

The temperature is expected to climb back up above the freezing mark to 2 C.

Tonight there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries with a low of zero.



