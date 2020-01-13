Snow covered Vancouver as the city got its first snowfall of the year on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (BeckyJenkinsIRL/Twitter)

More snow on the way for Metro Vancouver this week

Multiple snowfalls are predicted for the area

Metro Vancouver could see more snow this week due to a “series of disturbances,” according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Monday afternoon, the agency said Metro Vancouver could be hit some more snow Monday, but more of the region would see snow Tuesday evening as a bigger weather system passes through.

Snow is expected for most of Tuesday night over a widespread area in Metro Vancouver. A third weather system on Thursday could deal a “glancing blow” to the south coast, but will largely hit just Vancouver Island.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

