Cold weather brings snow fun in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS – files)

More snow Thursday, then there’s rain in Maple Ridge

15 centimetres fell early Wednesday, said city

No sooner than Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents get used to the crisp cold, than they’ll be back in the gloom of a typical West Coast winter.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back up from a mid-morning temperature of-8 C Wednesday – up to a high of 8 C on Saturday, says Environment Canada’s weather forecast.

That has the City of Maple Ridge reminding people of how to cope, noting that almost 15 centimetres of snow fell early Wednesday, with more snow expected this (Wednesday) afternoon and Thursday morning. However, rain or snow and highs of 1 C are called for on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Snow rain snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

By Saturday, rains showers are forecast, along with the 8 C temperature.

“The weather will transition to rain over the weekend and we will provide some messaging on that in the coming days.,” said the city’s Facebook page.

Read more: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

For now, city staff are reminding people to shovel their sidewalks in front of their home, or business, and not to throw that snow back on to the road.

People are also asked to park off the main roads to give the snow clearing vehicles room to clear lanes and use their garages and driveways where possible.

The post drew complaints from some readers asking for side streets to be plowed but Wednesday’s snowfall required crews to go back on to the primary routes to ensure they were clear.

The cold weather has closed all outdoor fields. As well, the Maple Ridge Public Library is closed on Wednesday, while city hall and the leisure centre remain open.

The Community Police Office at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre has re-opened after a leak on the roof was repaired but the daycare remains closed. Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows public schools were closed today.

