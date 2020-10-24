More than 2,200 BC Hydro customers without power in Pitt Meadows

No word yet when power will be restored

BC Hydro has reported a power outage in Pitt Meadows on Saturday, Oct. 24. (BC Hydro)

More than 2,200 BC Hydro customers are without power in Pitt Meadows Saturday night.

Trees have come down on wires knocking out power in the area west of Miller Street, north of Maple Meadows Way, east of 193B Street and south of Golden Ears Way, according to BC Hydro.

Crews have been assigned but no word yet when power will be restored.

A crew has been assigned to an outage in #PittMeadows and #MapleRidge affecting 2,250 customers. Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/eI2rDbm5Ju pic.twitter.com/ejbAYk0D6q — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2020

