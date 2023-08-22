The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Services)

More than 4,600 properties on evacuation order due to North Shuswap wildfires

The Bush Creek East wildfire is 40,041 hectares

The Bush Creek East wildfire near Chase continues to burn as it’s now at a staggering 41,041 hectares.

This wildfire, which started on July 12, remains out of control and a wildfire of note.

Some good news from Monday night is that North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) confirmed.

According to the CSRD on Tuesday morning, there are currently more than 4,600 properties on evacuation order and 864 on evacuation alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: North Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOkanaganSalmon ArmSicamous

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire continues to burn in Lake Country
Next story
Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue sent a crew of three with Wildland 1 to help battle the wildfires in the B.C. Interior. (City of Pitt Meadows Facebook/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge fire crews help battle B.C. wildfires

Meadows Walk developer Shahin Soheili said dealing with bureaucracy costs builders years in time, and adds to the cost of housing. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge developer frustrated by government bureaucracy

New principals and vice principals will greet students at the beginning of the new school year throughout the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District. (The News files)
New faces will greet Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students for the new school year

Dylan Thompson is a new health and safety specialist with the City of Maple Ridge. And during his free time, he and his pup, Penelope, are “taking every opportunity to explore this beautiful city, he told The News. This picture of Penelope at the water feature was “taken specifically at the Memorial Peace Park because I work in the area, and I love to walk around and visit the various dog-friendly businesses in Maple Ridge.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Free time spent exploring Maple Ridge