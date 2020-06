BC Hydro crews are on scene completing scheduled work in the Silver Valley area of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 29, 2020 leaving more than 600 customers without power. (BC Hydro)

More than 600 BC Hydro customers are without power Monday as crews complete scheduled work.

Power has been out in the Silver Valley area north of 134 Loop and east of 224 Street since just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to BC Hydro.

Scheduled work is being completed on BC Hydro equipment that impacts 632 customers in the area.

Crews are on scene and expect to have that power back on around 4 p.m.

