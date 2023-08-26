More West Kelowna residents heading home as evacuation order downgraded to alert

More people evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire can return to their homes in West Kelowna Saturday.
The Emergency operations Centre has downgraded the evacuation order for the following properties in upper Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods Drive and Rainbow Road areas:
Eagle Ridge DR
Shannon Woods DR
Shannon Woods CRES
Shannon Woods WAY
Shannon Woods PL
1950 Shannon Lake RD
2080 Shannon Lake RD
2050 Shannon Lake RD
1980 Shannon Lake RD
2120 Shannon Lake RD
2030 Shannon Lake RD
2390 Tallus Ridge DR
Mountains Hollow LANE
2411 to 2551 Paramount DR
Rainbow RD
2620 Rubicon RD
2630 Rubicon RD
3127 Smith Creek RD
3133 Smith Creek RD
3139 Smith Creek RD
3147 Smith Creek RD
3151 Smith Creek RD
1-3151 Smith Creek RD
These residents are now on evacuation alert, meaning they must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Areas and roads under evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
There are still areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers such as downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
People are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490.
