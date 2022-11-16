More widening of Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge announced

Four lanes to extend from 266th to 287th Street in $106-million project

More widening work on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been announced. (Province of BC/Special to The News)

Construction to widen the four-kilometre stretch of Lougheed Highway between 266th and 287th streets in Maple Ridge will begin this month.

Infrastructure Canada said the goal is to improve safety and capacity for people travelling between Maple Ridge and Mission.

The widening of HWY 7 between 266th and 287th street begins! Work will address traffic congestion and make it safer for commuters in #BC #BuildBackBetter @YourMapleRidge @Mission_BC @BCGovNewshttps://t.co/NkqE3MxHwS pic.twitter.com/XBkBOTaoSg — Infrastructure Canada (@INFC_eng) November 16, 2022

“This project will widen the last two-lane stretch of Highway 7 between the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge and Mission to four lanes,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “By adding a lane in each direction, with a centre median barrier, we’ll make this section of highway safer for drivers. I’ve been an advocate of this project from the beginning and it’s great to see construction getting started.”

When completed, Highway 7 will be widened to four lanes between 266th and 287th streets to address traffic congestion. Centre median barriers will improve safety, with barriers also added to the existing four-lane highway from west of Spilsbury Road to 266th Street.

Three intersections will be upgraded and highway shoulders widened to two metres in both directions over the length of the project to provide safer options for cyclists and pedestrians.

Project completion is expected in fall 2024.

The project budget is $106.4 million. The province is contributing $77.2 million, and the federal government as much as $29.2 million through the New Building Canada Fund.

More than 24,000 vehicles travel on the Lougheed Highway each day.

“Optimizing transit for commuters, truck drivers, cyclists and pedestrians is a priority for all levels of government,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Once completed, the widening of Highway 7 will help those on the road get to where they need to go as safely and as efficiently as possible. We will continue working with our partners to invest in infrastructure projects that facilitate the growth of our economy, increase the resiliency of our communities and improve the lives of Canadians.”