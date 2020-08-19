Motor vehicle incident in Pitt Meadows sends one to hospital

RCMP responded to Lougheed Highway and Harris Road Wednesday morning

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to an incident at Lougheed Highway and Harris Road in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at around 6:30 a.m. (The News file)

One person was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle incident in Pitt Meadows.

RCMP responded to Lougheed Highway and Harris Road around 6:30 a.m. after a collision involving a lone motorcycle, said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“One person was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” she said.

The area was closed for about 45 minutes, she added.

#BCHwy7 – WB vehicle incident is blocking two lanes at Harris Road in #PittMeadows. Emergency services on scene, drive with care. Expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/MyVq7frkjq — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 19, 2020

