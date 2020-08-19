Motor vehicle incident in Pitt Meadows sends one to hospital

One person was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle incident in Pitt Meadows.
RCMP responded to Lougheed Highway and Harris Road around 6:30 a.m. after a collision involving a lone motorcycle, said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.
“One person was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” she said.
The area was closed for about 45 minutes, she added.
#BCHwy7 – WB vehicle incident is blocking two lanes at Harris Road in #PittMeadows. Emergency services on scene, drive with care. Expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/MyVq7frkjq
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 19, 2020
