Morning crash leaves 750 Maple Ridge hydro customers without power

Crews are on scene of a power outage caused by an early morning motor vehicle crash. (BC Hydro)

An early morning crash in Maple Ridge has knocked out power to 750 BC Hydro customers.

A 5 a.m. crash on Thursday morning has taken out power in the area north of Dewdney Trunk Road, south of 124th Street, east of 216th Street, and west of 223rd Street, BC Hydro reports.

READ MORE: Seven West Coast Express locomotives getting $20 million makeover

Crews are on scene, but there is no indication of when the area will be cleared or power will be restored.

Best to plan for an alternate route.

Crews are on site at an outage affecting 750 customers in #MapleRidge. They’re sharing updates here: https://t.co/KzbpyU6yVr pic.twitter.com/MCI7LympdB — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 18, 2021

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydrocar crashmaple ridgepower outages