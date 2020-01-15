(Black Press Media file photo)

Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

Expected adverse weather conditions caused BC Ferries to cancel several sailings between the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands on Wednesday afternoon.

All Wednesday sailings from 3 p.m. onward between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay are cancelled. The 7:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands is cancelled as are the remaining sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Sailings between Swartz Bay and Salt Spring Island are still scheduled but the rest of the sailings from Swartz Bay to the Southern Gulf Islands are cancelled.

READ ALSO: Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

Ferries between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay are cancelled starting with the 3:20 p.m sailing departing Nanaimo. Sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale are cancelled beginning with the 4:20 p.m. departure to Langdale however, sailings from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay were still scheduled as of 12:20 p.m.

All sailings to Bowen Island have been cancelled.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries said in a statement. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings are to be notified by e-mail, according to BC Ferries. Customer reservations will be cancelled and their fees will be fully refunded.

READ ALSO: Snowstorm 2020: Some flights cancelled out of YYJ

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday morning. The national weather service said a deep, low pressure system is expected to cross Vancouver Island Wednesday night. Southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h are expected to develop ahead of the low in Greater Victoria and spread to the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo, southern and western sections of Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast in the evening.

Winds are expected to abruptly shift to the southwest overnight or Thursday morning in the wake of low, gusty winds, according to Environment Canada. Winds are expected to ease Thursday morning.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’
Next story
‘Marigold’ the pot-bellied pig surrendered in Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire in ‘abandoned’ duplex in downtown Maple Ridge

Smoke billowing from boarded-up building.

Glitz drive needs grad attire for SD42 students

Dress drives on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1

More snow Thursday, then there’s rain in Maple Ridge

15 centimetres fell early Wednesday, said city

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

TransLink and transportation ministry issue weather advisories

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

UPDATE: New snowstorm on the way for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

No charges for B.C. RCMP officer in incident that flung motorcyclist 23 metres

Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

‘Marigold’ the pot-bellied pig surrendered in Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves

Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Most Read